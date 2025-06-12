2025 PFL World Tournament 5 Semifinals Results: Thad Jean Upsets Jason Jackson

On Thursday, June 12, the Professional Fighters League hosted 2025 PFL World Tournament 5: Semifinals, live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The event featured the welterweight and featherweight semifinals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament.

Thad Jean upset Jason Jackson in the main event, earning a berth in the welterweight tournament final. Jean knocked Jackson down in the first round. He didn’t do much after that. I scored the second and third rounds for Jackson, who pressured Jean with his wrestling. I’m especially surprised by the one 30-27 scorecard for Jean. Either way, he meets Logan Storley for the $500,000 grand prize.

Storley beat Masayuki Kikiuri by decision. Storley dominated the first round with brutal ground and pound, but was hurt by Kikiuri’s striking in the second.

In the co-main Jesus Pinedo booked his spot in the featherweight final by blitzing Gabriel Braga and putting him away inside two minutes. Pinedo will meet Moyvid Khaybulaev. Khaybulaev won against Tae Kyun Kim this night, out wrestling his opponent for a dominant, but dull, decision.

On the undercard Adam Borics dropped Jeremy Kennedy on route to a decision win and Magomed Umalatov starched Anthony Ivey with a first round KO.

The preliminary card aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ and ESPN starting at 11 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jason Jackson vs. Thad Jean by (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Jesus Pinedo def. Gabriel Braga by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:16

Logan Storley def. Masayuki Kikuiri by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Tae Kyun Kim by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ádám Borics def Jeremy Kennedy by majority decision (29-28, 28-28, 29-28)

Sarek Shields def. Jospeh Luciano by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kendly St. Louis def. Mukhamed Berkhamov by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 3:21

Alexei Pergande def. Mike Bardsley by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jason Danner def. Nathan Gilmoreby unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Magomed Umalatov def. Anthony Ivy by KO (left hook). Round 1, 2:28

2025 PFL 5 Video Highlights

JESUS “EL MUDO” PINEDO TAKES DOWN GABRIEL BRAGA IN THE FIRST ROUND. THE RIVALRY HAS BEEN DECIDED!#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/qbypiFAp3f — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 13, 2025

FIRST KO OF THE NIGHT! Magomed Umalatov defeats Anthony Ivy by Knockout!#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/1yjQs47yHJ — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 13, 2025

KENDLY ST. LOUIS GETS IT DONE! Berkhamov taps for the first time in his 21 pro fights.#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/UvlFMYrfyk — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 13, 2025