WorldWide Sumo Announces Five Events Across U.S. in 2025

WorldWide Sumo has announced seven events for the summer of 2025 as part of something they are calling Super Power Show!. Two of those events are scheduled to take place at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Jul. 25 and 26, over Comic-Con weekend. The other five shows are slated for the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, NJ. Those shows are scheduled for Aug. 1-3.

Super Power Show! to incorporate sumo and other Japanese treats

Through a press release, WorldWide Sumo has described the coming shows as a “new cultural and entertainment experience”. The event will prominently feature live sumo exhibitions. The shows will also involve Japanese music, both modern J-POP and traditional taiko drumming and shamisen performances. There will also be a Japanese marketplace and Japanese food vendors at these events.

The sumo wrestlers announced for these events, thus far, include Azumaryu, Matsu, Tashi and Tachiyama.

Advertisement



Azumaryu is the most accomplished of those names. The Mongolian retired from Grand Sumo in Jan. 2024. His career record stands at 528-522-47 across 89 tournaments. His highest ranking in sumo was maegashira 11 in the makuuchi, which is the top division. He attained that rank in Mar. 2023 after a career best 9-6 record in the previous tournament. Unfortunately, Azumaryu went 4-11 in that March tournament and was then demoted to juryo, the second division. He fought in four further tournaments before retiring. Azumaryu had his danpatsu-shiki, or official retirement ceremony, where he traditional top knot was cut off, later in 2024.

The other wrestlers listed in WorldWide Sumo’s releases are most known for exploits outside of the top division.

It’s unclear what level of sumo will be conducted at this event. Given similar events in the past, one might assume that the matches will be closer to cultural demonstrations than combat sports.

You can find out more information regarding WorldWide Sumo, and purchase, tickets at their official website here.

USA Sumo also brings sumo stateside

U.S. sumo fans may also be interested in the USA Sumo Open, which happens each year. This year’s open tournament was on May 10 in Long Beach, Calif. USA Sumo usually streams their events live on YouTube. These events are not exhibitions or demonstrations. They are full-contact sporting events, albeit with amateur sumo practitioners.

The 2025 natsu basho is happening right now

Grand sumo’s latest tournament, the 2025 natsu basho, is currently happening in Tokyo. Combat Press published a guide on how to watch this tournament and a preview.

Combat Press will provide more coverage of the 2025 summer tournament. We will have results at the mid-way point and end of the tournament.

For more sumo news, and a daily results/recap newsletter, subscribe to Sumo Stomp! on Substack.