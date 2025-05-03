UFC Des Moines Results: Sandhagen Wins with Figueiredo Injury

On Saturday, May 3, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo, live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The event featured a battle of top bantamweight contenders.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

Cory Sandhagen def. Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO (knee injury). Round 2, 4:08 Reinier de Ridder def. Bo Nickal by TKO (knee to the body). Round 2, 1:53

Daniel Rodriguez def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by TKO (punch). Round 3, 1:12 Montel Jackson def. Daniel Marcos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) Serhiy Sidey def. Cameron Smotherman by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Mason Jones def. Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Yana Santos def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Azamat Bekoev def. Ryan Loder by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:44

Gillian Robertson def. Marina Rodriguez by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:07

Quang Le def. Gaston Bolanos by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:54

Thomas Petersen def. Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Juliana Miller def. Ivana Petrović by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)