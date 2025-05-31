UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber Results

On Saturday, May 31, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a women’s flyweight battle.
The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff
Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović
Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
Jordan Leavitt def. Kurt Holobaugh by technical submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 1:39
Bolaji Oki def. Michael Aswell by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Alice Ardelean def. Rayanne dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff
Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović
Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
Jordan Leavitt def. Kurt Holobaugh by technical submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 1:39
Bolaji Oki def. Michael Aswell by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Alice Ardelean def. Rayanne dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)