UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber Results

On Saturday, May 31, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a women’s flyweight battle.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff

Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović

Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho

Jordan Leavitt def. Kurt Holobaugh by technical submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 1:39

Bolaji Oki def. Michael Aswell by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Alice Ardelean def. Rayanne dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)