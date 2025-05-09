UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, May 10, the UFC will host UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The event features a welterweight title bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, as well as a women’s flyweight title clash between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

The UFC 315 early prelims airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, May 9. Check below for full weigh-in results results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170) – for the welterweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Manon Fiorot (125) – for the women’s flyweight title

José Aldo (143) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (142)

Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Natália Silva (126)

Benoît Saint-Denis (156) vs. Kyle Prepolec (156)

Mike Malott (171) vs. Charles Radtke (171)

Jéssica Andrade (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (124)

Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)

Navajo Stirling (205) vs. Ivan Erslan (205)

Marc-André Barriault (185) vs. Bruno Silva ()

Daniel Santos (147)* vs. Lee Jeong-Yeong ()

Brad Katona (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)

Ian Machado Garry (168) – welterweight title fight reserve

* – Fighter missed weight

