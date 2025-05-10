UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena Results

On Saturday, May 10, the UFC will host UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The event features a welterweight title bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, as well as a women’s flyweight title clash between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

The UFC 315 early prelims airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena – for the welterweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – for the women’s flyweight title

José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba

Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva

Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-Yeong

Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan