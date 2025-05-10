UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena Results

On Saturday, May 10, the UFC will host UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The event features a welterweight title bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, as well as a women’s flyweight title clash between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.
The UFC 315 early prelims airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena – for the welterweight title
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – for the women’s flyweight title
José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva
Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec
Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan
Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-Yeong
Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – for the women’s flyweight title
José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva
Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec
Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan
Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-Yeong
Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan