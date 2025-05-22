Tyson Fury Hints at Return in Social Media Post

In a recent social media post, boxer Tyson Fury hinted that he might be making yet another return to the ring. This comes just months after he announced his second professional retirement and amid heavy rumours of a comeback.

This would certainly be an interesting time for Fury to find his way back into the ring, as more money is being pumped into professional sports than ever before. Just take a look at the world of gambling and how robust it has become, especially online. As James Briscoe said in a recent article, the number of online betting options for Californian players alone has boomed in the last few years. No doubt many fans would be keen to back Fury in his comeback match, regardless of the odds.

This means that if Fury does make a return to boxing, there will be plenty of fan engagement and earning potential. But why do fans think that Fury might be on his way back?

Advertisement



This is all thanks to a video Fury himself posted to social media featuring both him and his dad, John Fury. In the video, he hints that he is going for a business meeting.

“Business meeting today, Dad,” he says, while his dad consents. While details are currently thin, there is a lot of speculation about what type of business meeting was held and what the outcome might be.

On the one hand, it could spell a return to the ring entirely. Back in January, he retired after losing twice to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. The two losses were in May and December 2024 and marked a professional low for him. Both times, Fury disputed the results of the fight and said that he was retiring.

But many don’t take this seriously, given that Fury has announced retirements multiple times in the past. At this point, some fans entirely expect him to be back by the end of the year.

Now, the speculation is about who exactly he would fight in his latest comeback. Some initially thought Anthony Joshua would be a contender, but he is currently out with an injury.

Still, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said that they are open to a fight, which has been anticipated for years, once the boxer is recovered. He’s accused Fury of teasing for too long and says that once everything is in place, they will be open to fight.

“Look, AJ’s got to have a little keyhole surgery on his elbow. He’ll be back post-September. It’s there, isn’t it? Let’s just make it happen […] I just feel like it’s time. This is the moment. We’re reliant upon Tyson Fury,” he said,

Joshua, meanwhile, lost a fight in September to Daniel DuBois at Wembley, and we’ll be taking on Usyk later this year. This will see the undisputed Heavyweight title under contest and it’s sure to be a crowd pleaser.

For now, it’s only really a matter of time if Tyson Fury does come out of his latest retirement at all. And if he does, fans will wait on bated breath to see who he takes on as his first opponent and what the outcome will be.