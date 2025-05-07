Top UFC Fights To Look Forward To In May: Fan’s Guide

May brings a stacked lineup of fights that will appeal to every type of UFC fan. With title clashes, rising contenders, and high-stakes battles across weight classes, there’s a lot of action in the Octagon. Expect heated rivalries, long-awaited returns, and fighters looking to make career-defining statements. The spotlight naturally falls on UFC 315, where a welterweight crown is on the line, but the month’s schedule continues with compelling matchups and divisional shakeups.

Whether you’re drawn to tactical veterans or surging up-and-comers, May’s events deliver layered storylines that are worth following.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Maddalena – A Defining Test in the Welterweight Division

The main event at UFC 315, scheduled for May 10 in Montreal, offers a compelling contrast of styles. Belal Muhammad, the reigning champion, has built his reputation on consistency and suffocating control. While his fighting style isn’t always flashy, it’s remarkably effective. What he lacks in highlight finishes, he makes up for with elite fight IQ and well-rounded fundamentals.

His opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, presents a real challenge. Known for fluid striking and a growing ground game, he’s a fresh threat in a division that’s long been dominated by veterans. His confidence was on full display when he reportedly submitted BJJ world champion Craig Jones during training. That moment—while unofficial—has added intrigue to his development and readiness for top-tier competition.

Muhammad enters this bout with something to prove. Despite his strong record, he still flies under the radar compared to his peers. Della Maddalena, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum, and this could be his breakout moment.

Co-Main Event: Shevchenko Against Fiorot in a Technical Showcase

Also at UFC 315, Valentina Shevchenko returns to defend her women’s flyweight title against Manon Fiorot. Shevchenko’s longevity at the top is rivaled by few. Her ability to adapt over time is what keeps her ahead of the curve. Each opponent presents a new challenge, but Shevchenko typically finds a way to impose her tempo on any fight.

Fiorot brings a different type of energy—measured, strategic, and increasingly confident. Her striking is crisp, and her cage control has improved with every performance. She doesn’t rush into exchanges and often forces opponents to react to her rhythm. That measured pace could even frustrate a champion as seasoned as Shevchenko.

There’s more at stake here than a belt. If Fiorot can solve the puzzle that so many others failed to crack, the division could enter a new era. For Shevchenko, it’s another opportunity to cement her legacy. This fight feels less like a title defense and more like a litmus test for how much longer she can dominate.

May 17: Burns vs. Morales – Experience Meets Raw Power

The UFC Fight Night card on May 17 at the Apex in Las Vegas features a welterweight main event between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales. Burns, a former title challenger, is still a dangerous force with knockout power and world-class grappling. Despite setbacks, he’s managed to stay relevant by evolving his tactics and improving his cardio. His name continues to feature prominently in the latest UFC news, especially as discussions around gatekeepers and title contention intensify in a crowded welterweight division.

Morales enters with a perfect record and rising expectations. Youth is on his side, and his athleticism stands out. But this matchup is far more than speed versus experience. Burns thrives in chaos—he can scramble, strike, and counter with precision. Morales has the tools, but it’s unclear if he can weather a gritty, three-round war against a veteran who’s been through the fire.

A win for Morales propels him closer to the top ten. For Burns, this fight is about gatekeeping his relevance and proving he still belongs in the championship conversation. Expect aggressive exchanges early and a battle of adjustments as the fight progresses.

May 31: Blanchfield vs. Barber – A Future Title Challenger Will Emerge

Closing out the month is UFC on ESPN: Blanchfield vs. Barber, also at the Apex. This matchup could determine the next big contender in the women’s flyweight division. Both Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber are young, hungry, and already possess strong resumes for their age.

Blanchfield’s grappling remains her most dangerous asset. Her positional control and transition timing are elite, and she knows how to grind opponents into uncomfortable territory. She rarely gives up top position once she secures it, and her pace never slows.

Barber brings more unpredictability. She’s physical, aggressive, and has knockout power. Her striking is sharp, and she tends to push the pace from the opening bell. The question is whether she can avoid being smothered on the mat or counter Blanchfield’s advances with her own pressure game.

This bout isn’t just about rankings. It’s about momentum, brand recognition, and visibility in a division that needs fresh challengers. Whoever wins will likely be considered a legitimate threat to the fighter who holds the belt by year’s end.

What May’s Matchups Reveal About the UFC Landscape

While title fights tend to dominate headlines, May’s events reflect a deeper trend across divisions—fresh talent is rising, and established names are being tested. Whether it’s a prospect like Della Maddalena aiming to dethrone a silent but steady champion, or someone like Blanchfield trying to leapfrog into title talks, each matchup offers something more than entertainment.

Even veterans like Burns and Shevchenko aren’t immune to this pressure. The next generation isn’t waiting for a changing of the guard—they’re trying to force it. And for fans, that tension fuels edge of the seat excitement.

The narrative running through May is clear: adaptation is no longer optional. Whether you’re holding a belt or chasing one, evolution is the only way forward. Each of these fights will show who’s progressing—and who might be left behind.