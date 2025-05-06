Thai Rap Star Milli Steps Into Muay Thai Ring for Fight Debut at Lumpinee

Thai rapper Milli is set to make her Muay Thai debut against Chinese fighter Jiduo Jishi at the Fairtex Fight event, taking place Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Milli in Muay Thai

Known for her performance at Coachella and her recent walkout appearance for Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Milli now steps into the ring for her first-ever professional fight as part of the promotion for her new album, “Heavyweight.”

Milli to the Ring

The event will be broadcast on Channel 7HD. To accompany her fight journey, a five-episode TV series, “MILLI TO THE RING,” will air every Saturday on YouTube via YUPP!, beginning Apr. 19. This covers her training at the Fairtex Academy.

Milli is one of Thailand’s most famous and influential young artists. She has over 3 million Instagram followers, more than 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and her breakout single “Phak Kon” has over 90 million YouTube views. She is a household name in Thailand.

Milli first gained national attention as a teenager on the TV show “The Rapper 2” and quickly rose to stardom with her debut single “Phak Kon” in 2020, followed by the hit “Sud Pang.” Known for her energetic style, social commentary, and genre-blending music, Milli made history as the first Thai solo artist to perform at Coachella in 2022, famously eating mango sticky rice on stage.