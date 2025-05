RIZIN: Otoko Matsuri Results – Shaidulloev Scores Knockout, Captures Belt

On Sunday, May 4, RIZIN FF hosted RIZIN: Otoko Matsuri, live from the Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured a super-stacked card of MMA and kickboxing fights, including a battle for the RIZIN featherweight MMA title and the quarterfinals of the 2025 RIZIN Heavyweight Grand Prix.

The event aired live on RIZIN TV pay-per-view starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Razhabali Shaidulloev def. Kleber Koike by knockout (punches). Round 1, 1:02 – for the featherweight title

Mikuru Asakura def. Chihiro Suzuki by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 1:56

Kyoma Akimoto def. Ryo Takagi by unanimous decision

Kyohei Hagiwara def. Taisei Nishitani by knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:36

Mikio Ueda def. Shoma Shibisai by TKO (leg kicks). Round 1, 1:03 – 2025 heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal

José Augusto def. Tsuyoshi Sudario by unanimous decision – 2025 heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Marek Samociuk def. Daniel James by unanimous decision – 2025 heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka vs. Sina Karimian ends in a draw (time limit) – special rules striking bout

Makoto Shinryu def. Yuki Ito by unanimous decision

Daisuke Nakamura def. Taisei Sakuraba by submission (armbar), Round 2, 2:01

Danny Sabatello def. Shinobu Ota by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:20

HIROYA def. Tatsuki Shinotsuka by TKO (corner stoppage), Round 1, 2:11

Takaki Soya def. John Dodson by unanimous decision

Taio Asahisa def. Yoshiya Uzatsuyo by KO (head kick). Round 2, 1:16 – kickboxing bout

Erson Yamamoto def. Daichi Tomizawa by submission (face crank). Round 2, 1:24

Joe Hiramoto def. Toki Tamaru by unanimous decision

Yugo Nakaya def. Hiro Sasaki by unanimous decision – special rules MMA bout

Vinicius Silveira def. Takako Ueda by unanimous decision – special rules MMA bout

Futa Hashimoto def. Daichi Akahira by unanimous decision – kickboxing bout