RISE WORLD SERIES 2025 TOKYO: Shiro vs. Masashi Kumura, Chad Collins vs. Kento Haraguchi

RISE held a press conference on May 28 to announce the first matchups for the RISE WORLD SERIES 2025 TOKYO event, scheduled for Aug. 2 at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. Two world title fights were confirmed: Shiro will defend his RISE World Bantamweight (-55kg) title against Masashi Kumura, and Chad Collins will defend his RISE World Super Lightweight (-65kg) title against Kento Haraguchi.

Shiro vs. Masashi Kumura – RISE World Bantamweight Title

Shiro, representing BeWELL Kickboxing Gym, is the reigning RISE World Bantamweight champion and a former ISKA Muay Thai world champion. He won the RISE -55kg tournament in 2020 and is making his second title defense. Last year, his first defense against Tatsuya Tamaru ended in a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt. In a rematch, Shiro won by decision and later defeated Yoon Dokjae in Mar. 2025 after recovering from hand surgery.

Masashi Kumura, fighting out of Team 999, is a former Krush Super Bantamweight champion. He has a history with Shiro, defeating him by decision after scoring a knockdown in their 2022 bout at THE MATCH. Kumura has also beaten RISE fighter Masahiko Suzuki and recently ended his contract with K-1, stating his intention to seek new challenges. This will be Kumura’s first fight in RISE, and he enters directly into a world title match.

Both fighters commented on the significance of the rematch. Shiro expressed gratitude for the opportunity and emphasized his determination to avenge his previous loss, stating that he aims for a decisive victory rather than a narrow points win. Kumura acknowledged the unique circumstances of receiving a title shot in his RISE debut and said he wants to prove himself to the organization and fans.

Chad Collins vs. Kento Haraguchi – RISE World Super Lightweight Title

Chad Collins, from Australia’s Strikeforce Gym, is the current RISE World Super Lightweight champion and a WBC Muay Thai world champion. Collins debuted in RISE in 2022 and secured victories over fighters such as Ryota Nakano and Hiroki Kasahara. In Dec. 2023, he defeated Petpanomrung Kiatmoo9 by unanimous decision to claim the RISE world title. Collins is known for his aggressive style and has faced top Muay Thai opponents globally.

Kento Haraguchi, fighting out of FASCINATE FIGHT TEAM, is a former RISE Lightweight champion and ISKA world champion. He has a background in karate and boxing, turning professional at 17. Haraguchi won the Road to RIZIN tournament and the DEAD OR ALIVE 2020 -63kg tournament. He holds a TKO win over former K-1 champion Hideaki Yamazaki and has challenged for GLORY world titles. In March, Haraguchi defeated Lee Sung-hyun by decision at RISE ELDORADO 2025.

Haraguchi stated that he sees the title opportunity as a challenge and wants to prove himself as the strongest in RISE’s 65kg division. He noted Collins’ forward pressure and power, saying he is confident in his own timing and technique.

The Shiro vs. Kumura matchup is a rematch three years in the making, with both fighters having exchanged comments on social media about settling the score. Kumura’s move to RISE is expected to bring new matchups and interest to the bantamweight division. For Collins and Haraguchi, their fight was originally scheduled five years ago but was canceled due to the pandemic. Both are considered leading fighters in their division, and the bout is seen as a key contest to determine RISE’s top super lightweight.