RISE Fire Ball Nagoya Results: Kazuki Osaki, Mei Miyamoto Capture Titles

On Sunday, May 11, RISE Kickboxing hosted RISE Fire Ball Nagoya, live from the Port Messe Nagoya Exhibition Hall 3 in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. The event featured two title fights.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 2 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kazuki Osaki def. Corey Nicholson by KO (punches). Round 5, 1:24 – for the super flyweight title

Mei Miyamoto def. Arina Kobayashi by unanimous decision in extra round – for the mini flyweight title

Koki Osaki def. Keisuke Monguchi by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:17

Jin Mandokoro def. Riku Kazushima by split decision (29-30, 30-29, 30-29)

Taichi Ishikawa def. Aoki Yosuke by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3)

Sota Kimura def. Shota by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-27)

Kiyoto Takahashi def. Kinchan by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3

Jet Petchmanee Meibukai def. Masashi Yamato by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Shosuke Iwanaga def. Kazuhito by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:59

Taisei Kondo def. Kazuto by TKO (injury). Round 3, 0:24

Seiya def. Haru Miyanoiri by KO (left hook). Round 1, 1:27

Yuya Kubota vs. Facundo Gramajo ends in a majority draw (29-29, 29-29, 28-29)

Tasuku Okubo def. Masaki Shion by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 29-28)