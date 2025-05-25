Rajadamnern World Series ‘May 24’ Results: Khunsueklek Defends Title Elbow Knockout

On Saturday, May 24, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Muay Thai. This was broadcast live from Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. See below for results.
Ninmungkorn T.F.C. Muay Thai def. Farhad Kolivand by unanimous decision (29-28, 20-27 x2)
Winnia Leow Pineapple MMA def. Zaidania Looksaikongdin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Peyman Zolfaghari vs. Archanai Wor. Auracha declared a majority draw (28-28 x2, 29-27)
Chalarmdam Nayok A Thasala def. Jaspar Landal Sitsongpeenong by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Saenpon Sor. Sommai def. Alexis Laugeois Bangtao Muaythai & MMA by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Phet A-Cheer Bangsaen Fight Club def. Danyal Mohamadi by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Khunsueklek Boomdeksian def. Nuapayak Wor.Sangprapai by KO (elbow). Round 3, 2:07