Rajadamnern World Series ‘May 17’ Results: Narak, Diandra Martin Earn Elbow Knockouts

On Saturday, May 17, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Muay Thai. This was broadcast live from Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. See below for results.
FULL RESULTS
Diandra Martin def. Ludovica Ciarpaglini by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 1:09
Jake Newman def. Diae Banelmahdi Bezhad by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Jomhod Sitluangpeenamfon def. Lookkrokpetch Por. Lakboon by TKO. Round 1, 1:17
Victor Hugo def. Alex Bublea by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Narak Petchyindee Academy def. Samandar Khasanov by KO (elbows). Round 3, 0:52
Jigsaw Sit Thailand def. Waewwaw Wor. Wangprom by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)
Hamid Rekabi def. Mahabbat Humbatov by KO. Round 2, 2:51