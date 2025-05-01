PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 4 Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Thursday, May 1, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 4, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event features the first round of the light heavyweight and heavyweight tournaments.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card also airs on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery provided by PFL. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Phil Davis (206) vs. Rob Wilkinson (206) – first round light heavyweight bout

Valentin Moldavsky (236.8) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (240.8) – first round heavyweight bout

Antonio Carlos Jr (205.6) vs. Karl Moore (205.8) – first round light heavyweight bout

Karl Albrektsson (204.8) vs. Simeon Powell (206) – first round light heavyweight bout

Alexandr Romanov (264.2) vs. Tim Johnson (264.6) – first round heavyweight bout

Oleg Popov (249.2) vs. Karl Williams (259) – first round heavyweight bout

Sullivan Cauley (205.6) vs. Marcelo Nunes (205.6) – first round light heavyweight bout

Rodrigo Nascimento (256.6) vs. Abraham Bably (248.4) – first round heavyweight bout

Alex Polizzi (204.2) vs. Rafael Xavier (205.2) – light heavyweight alternate bout