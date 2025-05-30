ONE Friday Fights 114: Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai Announced

Japanese Muay Thai standout Nadaka Yoshinari is scheduled to meet Thailand’s Banluelok Sitwatcharachai in a three-round atomweight contest at ONE Friday Fights 114 on Jun. 27, 2025, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai

Nadaka, 24, has built a reputation as one of the most successful Japanese athletes in Muay Thai. Turning professional at 14, he has collected multiple world championships, including three at Rajadamnern Stadium and one at Lumpinee, a rare feat for a non-Thai competitor.

With more than 60 wins and over 40 knockouts, Nadaka is recognized for his southpaw stance and KO power. In his ONE Championship debut in March 2025, he secured a third-round knockout against Rak Erawan, displaying his speed and finishing ability under small-glove rules.

Banluelok, 28, represents the Sor Dechapan camp and has quickly made his mark in ONE Friday Fights. He has won all three of his appearances by knockout or technical knockout. His recent performances have established him as a significant threat in the division.

This matchup carries important implications. Nadaka’s entry into ONE Championship is viewed as a major development for Japanese Muay Thai, as he aims to become the first Japanese athlete to secure a Muay Thai world title within the organization. The outcome of this bout could also influence the creation of an atomweight Muay Thai world title, with both Nadaka and Banluelok in contention.

A win for Banluelok would strengthen his position as a leading knockout artist and move him closer to a potential title shot.ONE Friday Fights 114 will also feature other prominent matchups, including Felipe Lobo versus Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Seksan Or Kwanmuang against Muangthai PK Saenchai.