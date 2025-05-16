ONE Friday Fights 108 Results: Kongchai Finishes Chokpreecha in Round 2

On Friday, May 16, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 108, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kongchai Chanaidonmueang def. Chokpreecha PK Saenchai by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:26

Longern Sor Sommai def. Boonchot Sor Boonmeerit by unanimous decision

Aekkalak Sor Samarngarment def. Songpayak JP Power by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:28

Brazil Aekmuangnon def. Lekkla BS Muaythai by unanimous decision

Petnaya Bang Saen Fight Club def. Mahesuan Aekmuangnon by unanimous decision

Pet Suanluangrodyok def. Petnaruang Sor Rungsak by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:12

Tengnueng Fairtex def. Germain Kpoghomou by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:08

Majid Karimi def. Kaenpitak NhongBangsai by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:19

Mohammad Ali def. Nong Oh LaoLaneXang by unanimous decision

Akito Nakashima def. Liu Junchao by split decision

Alexandre Khan def. Yovanis Decroz by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 3:55

Ruslan Arslangereev def. Bismarck Gomes by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 0:54