ONE Friday Fights 107 Results: Ortikov Takes Decision Over Dedduanglek

On Saturday, May 9, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 107, live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA and Muay Thai action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Aslamjon Ortikov def. Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK by unanimous decision

Vero Muay Thai def. Junior Fairtex by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:09

Pataknin Sinbimuaythai def. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang by unanimous decision

Saksri Superlek Muaythai def. Kayasit Por Prachansi by unanimous decision

Koko Mor Rattanabundit def. Jaroenporn TKD Muaythai by KO (liver punch). Round 2, 1:41

Kongburapha Thiptamai def Nittikorn JP Power by unanimous decision

Adam Sor Dechapan def. Petsam Nahyan Mohammed by split decision

Isaac Mohammed def. Antonio Piana by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:47

Hikaru Furumura def. Kais Mohammed by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:33

Rifdean Masdor def. Nongbia LaoLaneXang by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 0:47

Avazbek Kholmirzaev def. Robson de Oliveira by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:44

Norika Ryu def. Zemfira Alieva by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 4:53