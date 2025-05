ONE Friday Fights 106 Results: Panrit Finishes Suksawat with Body Punch

On Friday, May 2, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 106, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree def. Suksawat PK Saenchai by KO (body punch). Round 1, 1:55

Muay Thai bout: Banluelok Sitwatcharachai def. Petbanrai Singha Mawynn TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:16

Muay Thai bout: Suesat Manop Gym def. Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit by by KO (leg kicks). Round 1, 1:24

Muay Thai bout: Petphupa Aekpujean vs. Chattawee NayokJoyprajin by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed def. Sein Lone Chaw by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Khunpon Or AudUdon def. Abdessamie Rhenimi by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Rustam Yunusov def. Alfie Ponting by KO (knee to head). Round 1, 1:50

Muay Thai bout: Khasan Salomov def. Payakrut Suajantokmuaythai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Silviu Vitez def. Tomoki Sato by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 1:57

MMA bout: Chayan Oorzhak def. Eubert Gomez by TKO (knees and punches). Round 1, 3:20

MMA bout: Valerii Gusarov def. Koshen Akanov by submission (ninja choke). Round 1, 2:27

Kickboxing bout: Shuri Sakayori def. Sheng Yi Yang by split decision