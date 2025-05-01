ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, May 2, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a night of Muay Thai, submission grappling and MMA action.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (134.25) vs. Nong-O Hama (134)

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo (178.75) vs. Dante Leon (174.5)

MMA bout: Zebaztian Kadestam (195.25)* vs. Isi Fitikefu (183.5)

Muay Thai bout: Abolfazl Alipourandi (170) vs. Liam Nolan (168.75)

MMA bout: Zhang Lipeng (169) vs. Lucas Gabriel (170.5)**

Muay Thai bout: Saemapetch Fairtex (143.5) vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (144.5)

Muay Thai bout: Sean Climaco (135) vs. Akif Guluzada (133.5)

Muay Thai bout: Jordan Estupiñan (133.75) vs. Ali Saldoev (140.5)**

* – Fighter missed weight; catchweight to be negotiated with hydrated sample

** – Fighter missed weight and hydration; catchweight to be negotiated with hydrated sample