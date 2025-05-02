ONE Fight Night 31 Results: Nong-O Wins Unanimous Decision

On Friday, May 2, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a night of Muay Thai, submission grappling and MMA action.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Nong-O Hama def. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo def. Dante Leon by unanimous decision – for the welterweight title

Muay Thai bout: Abolfazl Alipourandi def. Liam Nolan by KO (head kick). Round 1, 0:59

MMA bout: Lucas Gabriel def. Zhang lipeng by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Abdulla Dayakaev def. Saemapetch Fairtex by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:44

Muay Thai bout: Akif Guluzada def. Sean Climaco by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Jordan Estupiñan def. Ali Saldoev by unanimous decision