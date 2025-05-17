OKTAGON 71 Results: Poppeck Knocks Out Langer in Round 1

On Saturday, May 17, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 71: Poppeck vs. Langer live from BMW Park in Munich, Germany. The event featured heavyweights in the main event with Germany’s Alexander Poppeck meeting Slovakia’s Pavol Langer. Poppeck, a former PFL and Contender Series fighter, is coming off a no contest with Mateusz Strzelczyk at OKTAGON 64.

Poppeck made short work of Langer. He hurt him and put him down early. When Langer crawled to his feet Poppeck landed a huge right hand that put him down again. He then poured it on forcing Langer to eventually face plant on the canvas.

The event aired live on OKTAGON.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

Advertisement



Previously, at OKTAGON 70, Dominik Humburger KO’d Samuel Kristofic to advance in the OKTAGON middleweight tournament.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Poppeck def. Pavol Langer by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:15

Denis Frimpong def. Arijan Topallaj by TKO (ground strikes). Round 3, 0:44.

Shaqueme Rock def. Attila Korkmaz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Patrick Vespaziani def. Jovan Zeljkovic by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 0:41

Gokhan Aksu def. Ognjen Dimic by TKO (knee and ground strikes). Round 1, 2:43

Tomas Mudroch def. Ozan Aslaner by KO (right hook). Round 1, 2:03

George Staines def. Hafeni Nafuka by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Wanderley Junior def. Jakub Dohnal by KO (right hook). Round 1, 0:19

Zdenek Polivka def. Harun Uzun by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Peter Gabal def. Elias Jakobi by TKO (overhand left and ground strikes). Round 2, 2:07

Endrit Brajshori def. Endrit Brajshori by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:33

OKTAGON 71 video highlights

Poppeck brutálně ukončil Langera ve 2.kole 🤯…

Pavol by si měl dát delší pauzu, tři brutální KO a s Doussisem win, kdy byl polomrtvej🫣#OktagonMMA #Oktagon71 pic.twitter.com/sIDv4h0weY — Pavel Trbušek (@PTrbusek) May 17, 2025

🚀 HE’S DONE IT!



Denis Frimpong 🇮🇪 stops Arijan Topallaj in the third round after a crazy fight.



If you didn’t already know, he’s for real! #OKTAGON71



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/ToLJ67XgyW — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) May 17, 2025

🚂 The Ostrava Express rolls on!



Tomáš Mudroch 🇨🇿 makes it seven wins with seven finishes after knocking out Ozan Aslaner in the first round.



Czech Republic, you definitely have a new star! #OKTAGON71



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/hg3NkF27ZZ — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) May 17, 2025

🔊 And the crowd go WILD!



Gökhan Aksu 🇹🇷 stops Ognjen Dimić due to strikes in round one!



Looks like it’s going to be another event for the history books! #OKTAGON71



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/voYznd3quW — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) May 17, 2025

It can’t be another of those nights can it❓



Wanderley Junior 🇧🇷 knocks out Jakub Dohnal in just 19 seconds #OKTAGON71



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/4m7FqVqQlx — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) May 17, 2025

☄️ ANOTHER FINISH!



Peter Gabal 🇨🇿 makes it two stoppages from two bouts so far in Munich by stopping Elias Jakobi in round two #OKTAGON71



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/qQzZEgQjQ1 — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) May 17, 2025

👊🏼 BIG KNOCKOUT to kick off OKTAGON 71!



Endrit Brajshori 🇩🇪 gets the night off to a brilliant start by stopping Jan Malach in the first round #OKTAGON71



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/hcfk26q3Mn — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) May 17, 2025