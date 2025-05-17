OKTAGON 71 Results: Poppeck Knocks Out Langer in Round 1

On Saturday, May 17, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 71: Poppeck vs. Langer live from BMW Park in Munich, Germany. The event featured heavyweights in the main event with Germany’s Alexander Poppeck meeting Slovakia’s Pavol Langer. Poppeck, a former PFL and Contender Series fighter, is coming off a no contest with Mateusz Strzelczyk at OKTAGON 64.
Poppeck made short work of Langer. He hurt him and put him down early. When Langer crawled to his feet Poppeck landed a huge right hand that put him down again. He then poured it on forcing Langer to eventually face plant on the canvas.
The event aired live on OKTAGON.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Previously, at OKTAGON 70, Dominik Humburger KO’d Samuel Kristofic to advance in the OKTAGON middleweight tournament.
Alexander Poppeck def. Pavol Langer by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:15
Denis Frimpong def. Arijan Topallaj by TKO (ground strikes). Round 3, 0:44.
Shaqueme Rock def. Attila Korkmaz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Patrick Vespaziani def. Jovan Zeljkovic by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 0:41
Gokhan Aksu def. Ognjen Dimic by TKO (knee and ground strikes). Round 1, 2:43
Tomas Mudroch def. Ozan Aslaner by KO (right hook). Round 1, 2:03
George Staines def. Hafeni Nafuka by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Wanderley Junior def. Jakub Dohnal by KO (right hook). Round 1, 0:19
Zdenek Polivka def. Harun Uzun by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Peter Gabal def. Elias Jakobi by TKO (overhand left and ground strikes). Round 2, 2:07
Endrit Brajshori def. Endrit Brajshori by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:33