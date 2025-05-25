LFA 209 Results: Henrique Beats De Lara in Fight of the Night

On Saturday, May 24, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 209, live from the Malai Manso Resort in Cuiaba, Brazil. The event featured a flyweight battle in the main event with Bruno Henrique takings on Inglesson de Lara.

Henrique would be victories after an exciting and close fought fight. The three round main event went to the judges and Henrique skated by with a split decision. That extends Henrique’s winning streak to eight fights and improves his overall record to 19-4. The loss drops De Lara to 10-2.

In the co-main event Joseilton Santos blew away Argentinian Carlos Petruzzella with a first round KO (much to the delight of the partisan Brazilian crowd).

Other notable fights included former IMMAF champ Aieza Bertolso staying perfect as a pro when she submitted Samara Santos in the final round. Juan Pable Vieira stayed perfect, too, submitted Carlos Cavalcante with an armbar to move to 9-0. He then put on a T-shirt that essentially said, come and get me Dana White.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Bruno Henrique def. Inglesson de Lara by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Joseilton Santos def. Carlos Petruzzella by KO (overhand right). Round 1, 4:24

Juan Pablo Vieira def. Carlos Cavalcante by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:56

Paulo da Silva def. Hugo Paiva by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Reginaldo Junior def. Gilberto Sousa by TKO (straight right and ground strikes). Round 1, 1:28

Aieza Bertolso def. Samara Santos by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 4:05

Matheus Severino def. Alan Gabriel by TKO (body punches). Round 1, 0:47

Rodrigo Vera def. Jonathan Caetano by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Wellington Madeira def. Dallys Gama by split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Wily Pereira def. Ricardo de Almeida by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Abraham Racho def. Lazaro Junior by TKO (left hook and ground strikes). Round 1, 1:59

Alan Ribeiro def. Jose Carlos Lima by KO (superman punch). Round 1, 2:11

Neto Lopes def. Lucas Farias by TKO (spinning wheel kick and ground strikes). Round 1, 1:20





