LFA 208: Mecate vs. Reyes Results

On Friday, May 9, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 208: Mecate vs. Reyes, live from the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, Ca. The event featured Chris Mecate vs. Javier Reyes in the main event. Mecate was one a four fight winning streak and coming off a TKO win over Shaheen Santana at LFA 198. Reyes was 1-1 in LFA and lost to Lerryan Douglas, by KO, at LFA 190.

The co-main also featured featherweights with Georgii Eivas meeting Jacob Rosales.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

Last time, at LFA 207, Richie Miranda upset Richie Lewis to win the LFA lightweight title.

FULL RESULTS Chris Mecate def. Javier Reyes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jacob Rosales def. Georgii Eivas by submission (neck crank). Round 1, 2:13

Josh Hokit def. Eric Lunsford by TKO (punches from crucifix). Round 1, 2:09

Luis Francischinelli def. Angelo Rivera Jr. by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:59

Joseph Kropschot def. Adland Benson by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:58

Allan Begosso def. Davaajamts Batsuren by technical decision (ninja choke). Round 2, 2:28

Isaiah Pinson def. Tony Charles by TKO (knees, punches and elbows). Round 2, 2:44

Jermaine Edwards def. Temuujin Ulzii-Orshikh by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Aline David def. Stephanie Nayen by TKO (front kick and punches). Round 1 0:12

Noah Bey def. Kohl Laren ny unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shane Torres def. Shad Walters by TKO. Round 1, 3:44

Vinny Dias def. Roger Severson by unanimous decision

Shealor Ladd def. Roman Kizuik by TKO. Round 2, 4:01

