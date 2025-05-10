LFA 208: Mecate vs. Reyes Results

On Friday, May 9, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 208: Mecate vs. Reyes, live from the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, Ca. The event featured Chris Mecate vs. Javier Reyes in the main event. Mecate was one a four fight winning streak and coming off a TKO win over Shaheen Santana at LFA 198. Reyes was 1-1 in LFA and lost to Lerryan Douglas, by KO, at LFA 190.
The co-main also featured featherweights with Georgii Eivas meeting Jacob Rosales.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Last time, at LFA 207, Richie Miranda upset Richie Lewis to win the LFA lightweight title.
Chris Mecate def. Javier Reyes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Jacob Rosales def. Georgii Eivas by submission (neck crank). Round 1, 2:13
Josh Hokit def. Eric Lunsford by TKO (punches from crucifix). Round 1, 2:09
Luis Francischinelli def. Angelo Rivera Jr. by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:59
Joseph Kropschot def. Adland Benson by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:58
Allan Begosso def. Davaajamts Batsuren by technical decision (ninja choke). Round 2, 2:28
Isaiah Pinson def. Tony Charles by TKO (knees, punches and elbows). Round 2, 2:44
Jermaine Edwards def. Temuujin Ulzii-Orshikh by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Aline David def. Stephanie Nayen by TKO (front kick and punches). Round 1 0:12
Noah Bey def. Kohl Laren ny unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Shane Torres def. Shad Walters by TKO. Round 1, 3:44
Vinny Dias def. Roger Severson by unanimous decision
Shealor Ladd def. Roman Kizuik by TKO. Round 2, 4:01