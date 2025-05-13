KSW 106 Results: Parnasse Pastes Ziolkowski to Defend Title

On Saturday, May 10, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki hosted KSW 106: Parnasse vs. Ziolkowski live from LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. The event featured KSW double champ Salahdine Parnasse defending his KSW lightweight title against Marian Ziolkowski. The co-main had another France vs. Poland match-up with Laid Zerhouni taking on Damian Janikowski.

In the main event Parnasse continued to prove he’s one of the most exciting fighters outside the UFC right now. He defended his lightweight crown with a TKO win over his challenger. That takes the 27 year-old to a 21-2 record.

In the co-main Zerhouni made short work of Janikowski, laying him out with a combo inside of two minutes.

Also on the card, veteran French fighter Mickael Lebout announced his retirement after dropping a decision to Amin Ayoub.

French fighters largely stole the show in Lyon. The two other finishes of the night were Alioune Nahaye over Piotr Kacprzak (with a wild flying knee) and Amuary Wako-Zabo with a third round stoppage on Kacper Fornalski.

The event aired live on KSWtv.com starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Salahdine Parnasse def. Marian Ziolkowski by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 3:54 – for the lightweight title

Laïd Zerhouni def. Damian Janikowski by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:54

Amin Ayoub def. Mickaël Lebout by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Mateusz Makarowski def. Aymard Guih by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Alioune Nahaye def. Piotr Kacprzak by TKO (flying knee and strikes), Round 3, 0:30

Joël Kouadja def. Michał Guzik by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Amaury Wako-Zabo def. Kacper Fornalski by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 3:16

Hugo Deux def. Krystian Blezień by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Souheil Kaouchen def. Oskar Stachura by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

KSW 106 Video Highlights

Parfois, un seul coup suffit. 🔥

Sometimes all it takes is one shot. 🔥



Nahaye adds a KO to his record!



XTB #KSW106 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🇫🇷 @RMCSportCombat | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/9WdOLxexmw — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 10, 2025