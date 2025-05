Invicta FC 62 Results and Photo Gallery: Rubin Subs Lehner in Round 2

On Friday, May 16, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin, live from The Lex at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The event featured a bantamweight battle between Katharina Lehner and Olga Rubin.

The event aired live on CBS Sports Network starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Olga Rubin def. Katharina Lehner by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:14

Rayla Nascimento def. DeAnna Bennett by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Milana Dudieva def. Amanda Torres by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ashley Barrett def. Quinn Williams by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:40

Charlsey Maner def. Alex Lawal by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)