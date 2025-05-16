Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, May 16, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin, live from The Lex at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The event features a bantamweight battle between Katharina Lehner and Olga Rubin.
The event airs live on CBS Sports Network starting at 7 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, May 15. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. See below for weigh-in results.
WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Katharina Lehner vs. Olga Rubin
DeAnna Bennett vs. Rayla Nascimento
Milana Dudieva vs. Amanda Torres
Ashley Barrett vs. Quinn Williams
Charlsey Maner vs. Alexandra Lawal
DeAnna Bennett vs. Rayla Nascimento
Milana Dudieva vs. Amanda Torres
Ashley Barrett vs. Quinn Williams
Charlsey Maner vs. Alexandra Lawal