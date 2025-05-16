Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, May 16, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin, live from The Lex at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The event features a bantamweight battle between Katharina Lehner and Olga Rubin.

The event airs live on CBS Sports Network starting at 7 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, May 15. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. See below for weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Katharina Lehner vs. Olga Rubin

DeAnna Bennett vs. Rayla Nascimento

Milana Dudieva vs. Amanda Torres

Ashley Barrett vs. Quinn Williams

Charlsey Maner vs. Alexandra Lawal