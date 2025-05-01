GLORY Underground Results: Kwasi vs. Beztati 2 Again Ends in Draw

On Thursday, May 1, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY Underground: Kwasi vs. Beztati 2, live from the Betr Warehouse in Miami, Fla. The event featured a welterweight title rematch between Chico Kwasi and Tyjani Beztati.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Chico Kwasi vs. Tyjani Beztati ends in a split draw – for the welterweight title

Michael Boapeah def. Ștefan Lătescu by TKO (four knockdowns). Round 2, 4:48

Don Sno def. Younes Smaili by split decision

Andrija Stankovic def. Gary Mack by unanimous decision

Delvin Nichols def. Demitri Lyman by unanimous decision