GLORY Underground Results: Kwasi vs. Beztati 2 Again Ends in Draw

On Thursday, May 1, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY Underground: Kwasi vs. Beztati 2, live from the Betr Warehouse in Miami, Fla. The event featured a welterweight title rematch between Chico Kwasi and Tyjani Beztati.
The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Chico Kwasi vs. Tyjani Beztati ends in a split draw – for the welterweight title
Michael Boapeah def. Ștefan Lătescu by TKO (four knockdowns). Round 2, 4:48
Don Sno def. Younes Smaili by split decision
Andrija Stankovic def. Gary Mack by unanimous decision
Delvin Nichols def. Demitri Lyman by unanimous decision
