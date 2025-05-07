GLORY Kickboxing Announces Full Lineups for the Two-Day GLORY 100 Blockbuster

GLORY Kickboxing has finally released the full schedule and fight cards for their two-day blockbuster event, GLORY 100, which is set to take place on Friday, Jun. 13, and Saturday, Jun. 14, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. To say the event is stacked is a gross understatement.

Day 1 of GLORY 100 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title showdown between champion Tarik Khbabez and the Combat Press fourth-ranked light heavyweight Sergej Maslobojev. Maslobojev will enter the ring on a three-fight winning streak, having last scored a second-round knockout of Jimmy Livinus Omani at UTMA #11 in February. Khbabez last fought at GLORY: COLLISION 7 last December, when he won a split decision in his rubber match against former champion Donegi Abena to defend his title.

Also on the docket for Day 1 of GLORY 100 is the semifinal and final bouts for Brackets B and C of the GLORY Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. Of the eight men fighting in the semifinals, fans will get to see Jamal Ben Saddik back in action, as well as familiar names lie Bahram Rajabzadeh, Kevin Tariq Osaro, and Sofian Laidouni. The card rounds out with a pair of welterweight clashes, a catchweight bout between Serkan Ozcaglayan and Mohamed Touchassie, a middleweight battle between Mesud Selimovic and Iliass Hammouche, and a tournament reserve bout.

Advertisement



Day 2 of GLORY 100 will feature the much-anticipated return of longtime GLORY light heavyweight champion, who hasn’t fought in a pure striking bout since Feb. 2023. The Russian striking technician stepped away from kickboxing for a couple years to follow in the footsteps of familiar foe Alex Pereira to try his hand at mixed martial arts. Vakhitov went 3-1 in MMA and earned a UFC contract, which he ultimately turned down to return to GLORY. Only, this time, he will be bumping up to heavyweight to challenge the long-reigning king Rico Verhoeven for the belt the Dutchman has held for over a decade.

If one title fight is not enough for Day 2 of GLORY 100, there will be two more. First, longtime GLORY featherweight champ Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 will look to defend his title for a ninth time, as he rematches Miguel Trindade, after the two last met in December, when Petch won a split decision to cap off the 2024 Glory x RISE Featherweight Grand Prix. Trindade will look to exact revenge over one of the greatest kickboxers in history, ending a title reign that began nearly seven years ago.

The third title fight on Day 2 of GLORY 100 will see another rematch as middleweight champion Donovan Wisse will attempt to defend his title for the second time against Michael Boapeah. That would be the champ’s sixth title defense, and would extend his winning streak to 12.

Brackets A and D of the GLORY Last Heavyweight Standing tournament will have their semifinals and finals on Day 2 of GLORY 100, as well. These brackets will feature many familiar names, like Milos Cvjeticanin, Iraj Azizpour and Nico Pereira Horta. Rounding out Day 2 will be another pair of welterweight fights, featuring Endy Semeleer vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj and Cedric Do vs. Vedat Hoduk, a featherweight battle and a tournament reserve bout.

GLORY 100 will be broadcast live on DAZN in the Netherlands, North America, France & Belgium. For full global broadcast information, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com. See below for the full fight cards.

GLORY 100 DAY 1 FIGHT CARD Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev – for the light heavyweight title Bracket C semifinal 1 winner vs. Bracket C semifinal 2 winner – LHS Bracket C final Bracket B semifinal 1 winner vs. Bracket B semifinal 2 winner – LHS Bracket B final Mesud Selimovic vs. Iliass Hammouche Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Mohamed Touchassie Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni – LHS Bracket C semifinal 2 Kevin Tariq Osaro vs. Luigi Gashi – LHS Bracket C semifinal 1 Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi – LHS Bracket B semifinal 2 Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita – LHS Bracket B semifinal 1 Tayfun Ozcan vs. Ismail Ouzgni Jay Overmeer vs. Don Sno Iuri Fernandes vs. Samuele Pugliese – LHS tournament reserve bout

GLORY 100 DAY 2 FIGHT CARD Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov – for the heavyweight title Bracket A semifinal 1 winner vs. Bracket A semifinal 2 winner – LHS Bracket A final Bracket D semifinal 1 winner vs. Bracket D semifinal 2 winner – LHS Bracket D final Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah – for the middleweight title Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 vs. Miguel Trindade – for the featherweight title Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Tomas Mozny – LHS Bracket A semifinal 2 Colin George vs. Nico Pereira Horta – LHS Bracket A semifinal 1 Asadulla Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid – LHS Bracket D semifinal 2 Iraj Azizpour vs. Ionut Iancu – LHS Bracket D semifinal 1 Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu Endy Semeleer vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj Cedric Do vs. Vedat Hoduk Cem Caceres vs. Naim Hebbar – LHS tournament reserve bout