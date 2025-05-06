GLORY 100: Day 2 to Showcase Middleweight, Featherweight Title Rematches

GLORY Kickboxing has announced two world title rematches for GLORY 100 Day 2, set for Jun. 14 at Rotterdam Ahoy. The event will feature Donovan Wisse defending his Middleweight Championship against Michael Boapeah in a highly anticipated rematch, along with the featherweight crown being contested between Petch and Miguel Trindade.

Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah 2

Donovan Wisse, from Suriname, holds a dominant record as champion, with five successful title defenses and an overall GLORY record of 12 wins and 1 loss. Michael Boapeah, ranked number one in the division, is a Ghanaian-Dutch fighter known for his aggressive style and recent string of victories, including a unanimous decision win over Mohamed Touchassie at GLORY 96. Their previous meeting saw Wisse win by unanimous decision at GLORY: Collision 6.

Petchpanomrung vs. Miguel Trindade 2

The card will also see a featherweight title rematch between reigning champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 and challenger Miguel Trindade. Petch is regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound kickboxers, with a record of 174 wins and eight successful GLORY featherweight title defenses. Trindade, a Portuguese fighter ranked third in the world at −67.5 kg, is recognized for his knockout power and was runner-up in the 2024 GLORY RISE Featherweight Grand Prix. Their first bout was the final of that Grand Prix, where Petch won by split decision.

Advertisement



GLORY 100 is part of a two-night event featuring four title fights and four four-man tournaments.