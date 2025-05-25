GLORY 100 Becomes Single-Day Mega Event: Four Title Fights, Four Tournaments

GLORY 100, originally planned as a two-day event, has been consolidated into a single-day card on June 14 at Rotterdam Ahoy. The promotion cited fan feedback and logistical considerations as reasons for bringing all scheduled high-profile bouts together for one night, for what is billed as one of the most significant events in kickboxing history.
GLORY 100 Updates
The revised event will feature four GLORY world title fights and four separate four-man, one-night heavyweight tournaments. These tournaments serve as qualifiers for the Last Heavyweight Standing finals later in the year. The lineup includes several of the sport’s most prominent names, such as heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven, Artem Vakhitov, Tarik Khbabez, Donovan Wisse, Petch, Jamal Ben Saddik, Bahram Rajabzadeh, and more.
GLORY 100 will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay Per View in multiple regions, with tickets available through the official GLORY website. The organization has stated that ticket holders affected by the format change will be contacted regarding their options.
GLORY 100 Full Fight Card
GLORY Heavyweight World Championship
Champion Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) vs. Artem Vakhitov (22-6, 8 KO)
Co-Main Event
GLORY Light Heavyweight World Championship
Champion Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KO) vs. Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KO)
Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 4 Final
Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner
Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 3 Final
Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner
GLORY Middleweight World Championship
Champion Donovan Wisse (22-1, 10 KO) vs. Michael Boapeah (21-4-1, 9 KO)
GLORY Featherweight World Championship
Champion Petch (173-40-3, 27 KO) vs. Miguel Trindade (62-7, 27 KO)
Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 2 Final
Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner
Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 1 Final
Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner
Middleweight
Mesud Selimovic (33-12, 18 KO) vs. Iliass Hammouche (34-8, 7 KO)
LHS Tournament 4 | Semi-Final 2
Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KO) vs. Sofian Laidouni (38-4-1, 19 KO)
LHS Tournament 4 | Semi-Final 1
Tariq Osaro (27-4-1, 14 KO) vs. Luigi Gashi (16-4, 4 KO)
LHS Tournament 3 | Semi-Final 2
Bahram Rajabzadeh (71-4, 63 KO) vs. Asdren Gashi (19-4-1, 9 KO)
LHS Tournament 3 | Semi-Final 1
Mory Kromah (32-3-1, 19 KO) vs. Alin Nechita (17-1, 7 KO)
GLORY 100 Undercard
Free on YouTube
Catchweight
Serkan Ozcaglayan (47-10, 36 KO) vs. Mohamed Touchassie (16-3, 12 KO)
Featherweight
Berjan Peposhi (30-5, 16 KO) vs. Deniz Demirkapu (14-4, 10 KO)
LHS Tournament 2 | Semi-Final 2
Milos Cvjeticanin (12-3, 8 KO) vs. Cem Caceres (19-1, 14 KO)
LHS Tournament 2 | Semi-Final 1
Colin George (24-12, 22 KO) vs. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (24-10, 4 KO)
LHS Tournament 1 | Semi-Final 2
Asadulla Nasipov (11-1, 5 KO) vs. Anis Bouzid (46-4, 37 KO)
LHS Tournament 1 | Semi-Final 1
Iraj Azizpour (70-7, 28 KO) vs. Ionut Iancu (31-10, 13 KO)
LHS Tournament Reserve Fight
Iuri Fernandes (9-1, 3 KO) vs. Samuele Pugliese (14-2, 5 KO)
This revised card aims to deliver a concentrated showcase of top-tier kickboxing talent and decisive tournament action in a single evening. It is the most stacked event of the year.