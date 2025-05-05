Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: May 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of April. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in May.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Julianna Pena (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Holly Holm (4) Macy Chiasson (5) Mayra Bueno Silva (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of April. Looking into May, Macy Chiasson and Ketlen Vieira will square off to jockey for position in the rankings and UFC title picture.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Alexa Grasso (2) Manon Fiorot (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (5) Rose Namajunas (6) Dakota Ditcheva (7) Taila Santos (8) Liz Carmouche (9) Natalia Silva (10)

The month of April saw Liz Carmouche solidify her ranking in the top 10, as she defeated Ilara Joanne in the first round of the 2025 PFL tournament. The month of May will be busy for top-10-ranked fighters. Valentina Shevchenko defends her UFC Championship against Manon Fiorot. Former champ Alexa Grasso takes her first post-UFC title fight against Natalia Silva. Lastly, Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will square off to jump into UFC title contention.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Virna Jandiroba (4) Xiaonan Yan (3) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Marina Rodriguez (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

The month of April saw a swap of spots between Virna Jandiroba and Xiaonan Yan, as Jandiroba bested Yan at UFC 314. Looking into May, Tecia Pennington will fight Luana Pinheiro.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (4) Si Woo Park (5) Moeri Suda (7) Ayaka Hamasaki (8) Rena Kubota (9) Kanna Asakura (10) Anastasia Nikolakakos (NR) Andressa Romero (NR) Aya Murakami (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Jillian DeCoursey (2), Jessica Delboni (3), Ashley Cummins (6)

The month of April saw some big shake ups in the atomweight rankings. Due to inactivity, Jillian DeCoursey and Ashley Cummins have been removed from the rankings, while Jessica Delboni took her second fight at strawweight, making her ineligible for the atomweight rankings. Also, Elisandra Ferreira scored another major win in defending her Invicta title, besting Ana Palacios. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in May.