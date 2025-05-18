BRAVE CF 94 Results: Dailidko Beats Delaney by TKO, Retains Title

On Saturday, May 17, BRAVE CF will host BRAVE CF 94: Dailidko vs. Delaney, live from Arena de Geneve in Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland. The event featured a Brave CF heavyweight title match in the main event with Lithuanian champion Pavel Dailidko defending against American Odie Delaney. Dailidko won the title with a TKO over Patryk Dubiela at BRACE CF 88 in September. This wass his first title defense. Delaney was 5-0 out of American Top Team. His previous experience is in ONE Championship and the Alaskan regional scene.

Dailidko was able to keep his title this night, finishing Delaney by TKO in the second round. He improves to 10-2 with all of his wins coming by knockout.

The co-main event was recent UFC fighter Victor Hugo against Damien Lapilus, brother of Taylor Lapilus. That fight went the distance with Lapilus earning the nod from the judges.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Pavel Dailidko def. Odie Delaney by TKO (punches), Round 2, 0:57 – for the heavyweight title

Damien Lapilus def. Victor Hugo by unanimous decision.

Alex Lohore def. Mansur Abdurzakov by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:57.

Youssef Boughanem def. Dimitris Moirotsos by TKO. Round 2, 5:00.

Yusup Magomedov def. Tornike Gigauri by unanimous decision

Kevin Ruart def. Ahmad Labban by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:28.

Magomed-Emin Dadaev def. Karol Arteaga by TKO (elbows and punches). Round 3, 1:20

Dejan Ovuka def. Kevin Quiroz by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:18

BRAVE CF 94 Live Stream

Video Highlights

Title shot secured?🏆🔐 Alex Lohoré (@PeakAlex) gets the TKO win in an incredible fight 🔥



Watch the next fight on https://t.co/J5AhA9NK7j 🚨 pic.twitter.com/lu3eFJAhKk — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) May 17, 2025

BIG performance from 'Big Boy'🔝



He takes Tornike Gigauri's 0 with a dominant unanimous decision victory 💯



Watch the next fight on https://t.co/J5AhA9NK7j 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BwYUKsPl4a — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) May 17, 2025

Striking clinic!🔥 Youssef Boughanem makes his opponent quit on the stool after 2 grueling rounds!🥊



Watch the next fight on https://t.co/J5AhA9NK7j 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ihYufjjOWu — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) May 17, 2025

Dejan Ovuka has arrived!🔥



After a tough first round, Ovuka came all guns blazing to get the early finish in Round 2!🔝



[#BRAVECF94 #WNC #MMA #Switzerland #Geneva] pic.twitter.com/Y63HpMjKov — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) May 17, 2025