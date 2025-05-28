Boxing Champ Dmitry Bivol Picks Artem Vakhitov Over Rico Verhoeven at GLORY 100

Boxing’s undisputed light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has thrown his support behind Artem Vakhitov ahead of Vakhitov’s main event clash with Rico Verhoeven at GLORY 100.

Dmitry Bivol Talks GLORY 100

Dmitry Bivol, who recently unified all major titles in his division, isn’t shy about his pick. “Current and great champion Rico Verhoeven against Artem Vakhitov, who loves challenges, who has amazing technique, who has huge heart, and who wants to be the new champion. I believe that this fight will be amazing fight. And I believe in Artem Vakhitov’s skills.”

He’s clearly betting on the underdog to shake up the heavyweight hierarchy.

For those new to the scene, Dmitry Bivol is no stranger to championship pressure. The Russian boxer has built a reputation on technical mastery, recently avenging his only professional loss to reclaim the undisputed light-heavyweight crown. His word carries weight in combat sports circles, and his endorsement adds intrigue to an already stacked GLORY 100 card.

Rico Verhoeven, dubbed the “King of Kickboxing,” is a towering figure in the sport – literally and figuratively. Standing 6’5” and weighing in at 122 kg, the Dutchman has ruled the GLORY heavyweight division for over a decade defending his title a dozen times.

Verhoeven’s blend of size, skill, and consistency has made him the man to beat, and he’s dispatched a who’s who of heavyweight challengers along the way.

Enter Artem Vakhitov, the Russian technician with a penchant for taking on the toughest assignments. A two-time GLORY light heavyweight champion, Vakhitov is lauded for his technical ability and has the distinction of being the most dominant titleholder in his division’s history, with five successful defenses, including a win over Alex Pereira.

After a stint away from GLORY and a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, Vakhitov is moving up in weight to challenge Verhoeven for the heavyweight crown.

GLORY 100, set for June 14, promises to be one to watch as these two champions collide in the main event. Verhoeven’s reign as heavyweight king is under threat from a challenger who’s never shied away from a big moment. With Bivol’s seal of approval, Artem Vakhitov’s quest for heavyweight gold just got a little more interesting.