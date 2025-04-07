Wilder Reveals Shoulder Surgery as Comeback Plans Take Shape

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has revealed that he had shoulder surgery four months ago, a procedure he kept private until now as he prepares to return to professional boxing. The 38-year-old power puncher is confidently preparing to return to the heavyweight class after dealing with a chronic injury.

Wilder revealed the news at a recent media appearance, where he discussed his recovery and future plans. The return of the American fighter has sparked a new interest within combat sports betting platforms.

The Alabama native will face Tyrrell Herndon on June 27, his first appearance since losing to Joseph Parker unexpectedly in December 2023. Wilder, who has knocked out 42 opponents in his professional career, found it difficult to use his signature right hand during that defeat.

Many boxing insiders believe the shoulder problem played a significant role in his underwhelming performance against Parker. During that fight, Wilder seemed unable to give his all to his power shots, which raised concerns about his physical state, which he has since addressed.

His team sees the Herndon fight as the first step in a planned return to championship contention. Wilder’s ultimate objective remains a fight with British star Anthony Joshua, a matchup that has enticed boxing fans for years but has never materialized.

The time may finally be right for these two knockout fighters to face off, as Joshua is currently experiencing a comeback and is looking for high-profile opponents. Industry insiders say that a strong performance against Herndon might speed up talks for a Joshua-Wilder fight, possibly at London’s Wembley Stadium, like the famous clash Joshua had with former king Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

Wilder’s punching power has established him as one of the most feared fighters in heavyweight boxing history. Despite recent setbacks, his 43-win record, 42 of which were by knockout, remains one of the most impressive in the division.

In Wilder’s absence, the heavyweight scene has changed, with competitors like Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk establishing their top spots. Nevertheless, a division that feeds on personality and power gains a new dimension with Wilder’s return.

Boxing promoters recognize the commercial value of a fully healthy Wilder. He has been a pay-per-view attraction and fan favorite throughout his career due to his explosive style and captivating personality. A successful return could reignite interest in several long-awaited boxing matchups.

Wilder appears rejuvenated and focused as training camp for his comeback in June heats up. The secret surgery could be the turning point in his career, allowing fans to see more of the spectacular knockouts that have defined his time in the sport. His training team reports that recent sparring sessions resulted in significant improvements in his shoulder mobility and punching power. Longtime fans and boxing analysts alike are eagerly awaiting his return. They can’t wait to see if the characteristic speed and power that once made him the most feared puncher in boxing have fully recovered following the medical intervention.