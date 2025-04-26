UFC Kansas City Results: Garry Cruises, Almost Gets Finished, Scores Decision

On Saturday, Apr. 26, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. The event featured a battle of top welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ian Machado Garry def. Carlos Prates by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith by TKO (elbows). Round 1, 4:03

David Onama def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:39

Ikram Aliskerov def. André Muniz by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:54

Matt Schnell def. Jimmy Flick by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Evan Elder def. Gauge Young by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Chris Gutierrez def. John Castaneda by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Alatengheili by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:59

Jaqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:49

Timmy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero by TKO (knee and punches). Round 2, 3:55

Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:31