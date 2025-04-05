UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy Results

On Saturday, Apr. 5, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a featherweight battle between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy.
The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy
Joanderson Brito vs. Pat Sabatini
Cortavious Romious vs. Chang Ho Lee
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Brad Tavares
Luis Gurule vs. Ode Osbourne
Robert Valentin vs. Torrez Finney
Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos
Dione Barbosa vs. Diana Belbiţă
Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes
Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcão
Uran Satybaldiev vs. Martin Buday
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar
