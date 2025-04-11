UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Apr. 12, the UFC will host UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes, live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. The event features a battle for the vacant featherweight title between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

The UFC 314 early prelims air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Apr. 11. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

FULL RESULTS

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Jean Silva (146)

Patricio Freire (145) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (206)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Sean Woodson (146)

Virna Jandiroba (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Chase Hooper (156) vs. Jim Miller (156)

Darren Elkins (145) vs. Julian Erosa (145)

Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Su Mudaerji (126) vs. Mitch Raposo (126)

Tresean Gore (186) vs. Marco Tulio (186)

Nora Cornolle (137.5)* vs. Hailey Cowan (136)

