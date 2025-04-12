UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes Results

On Saturday, Apr. 12, the UFC will host UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes, live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. The event features a battle for the vacant featherweight title between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

The UFC 314 early prelims air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – for the vacant featherweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire

Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell by submission (ninja choke). Round 2, 3:52

Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:24

Dan Ige def. Sean Woodson by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:12

Virna Jandiroba def. Xiaonan Yan by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Chase Hooper def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Darren Elkins by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:15

Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Sedriques Dumas by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:49

Sumudaerji def. Mitch Raposo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Marco Tulio def. Tresean Gore by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:16

Nora Cornolle def. Hailey Cowan by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:52