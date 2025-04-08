Rajadamnern World Series ‘Apr. 5’ Results: Mongkutpetch Outworks Payahong, Captures Title

On Saturday, Apr. 5, Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Muay Thai ‘Apr. 5’, live from the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a female minimumweight title fight between Mongkutpetch Petchprawfar and Payahong Banchamek.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 8 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Patrick Padovani def. Marc Campbell by unanimous decision

Mongkutpetch Petchprawfar def. Payahong Banchamek by unanimous decision – for the female minimumweight title

Petchdej Muayded789 def. Pangtor Por. Lakboon by unanimous decision

Maxim Branis Sitsongpeenong def. Knoah Solomon Sityodtong by unanimous decision

The Star Petchkiatpetch def. Sadra Mohammadi Looksuan Auto Muay Thai by unanimous decision

Keven Goncalves Sor. Chokmeechai def. Huang Shuailu White Shark Fight Club by unanimous decision

Narak Kiatruamparangchai def. Paloma Arranz Phuket Fight Club by KO (injury). Round 1, 0:17