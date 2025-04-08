Rajadamnern World Series ‘Apr. 5’ Results: Mongkutpetch Outworks Payahong, Captures Title

On Saturday, Apr. 5, Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Muay Thai ‘Apr. 5’, live from the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a female minimumweight title fight between Mongkutpetch Petchprawfar and Payahong Banchamek.
The event aired live on DAZN starting at 8 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Patrick Padovani def. Marc Campbell by unanimous decision
Mongkutpetch Petchprawfar def. Payahong Banchamek by unanimous decision – for the female minimumweight title
Petchdej Muayded789 def. Pangtor Por. Lakboon by unanimous decision
Maxim Branis Sitsongpeenong def. Knoah Solomon Sityodtong by unanimous decision
The Star Petchkiatpetch def. Sadra Mohammadi Looksuan Auto Muay Thai by unanimous decision
Keven Goncalves Sor. Chokmeechai def. Huang Shuailu White Shark Fight Club by unanimous decision
Narak Kiatruamparangchai def. Paloma Arranz Phuket Fight Club by KO (injury). Round 1, 0:17