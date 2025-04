PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 3 Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 18, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 3, live from Universal Studios Orlando in Orlando, Fla. The event features the first round of the middleweight and lightweight tournaments.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 18. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery provided by the Professional Fighters League. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Impa Kasanganay (185.6) vs. Fabian Edwards (185.6) – first round middleweight bout

Gadzhi Rabadanov (156.0) vs. Marc Diakiese (155.2) – first round lightweight bout

Sadibou Sy (185.8) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.4) – first round middleweight bout

Mads Burnell (155.8) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (156.0) – first round lightweight bout

Clay Collard (155.4) vs. Alfie Davis (155.8) – first round lightweight bout

Josh Silveira (185.6) vs. Mike Shipman (186.0) – first round middleweight bout

Brent Primus (155.6) vs. Vinicius Cenci (155.8) – first round lightweight bout

Aaron Jeffery (185.4) vs. Murad Ramazanov (185.2) – first round middleweight bout

Robert Watley (154.6) vs. Antonio Caruso (155.6) – first round lightweight alternate bout