PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 2 Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 11, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 2, live from Universal Studios Orlando in Orlando, Fla. The event features the first round of the men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight tournaments.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 10. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Leandro Higo (135.6) vs. Marcirley Alves (136.0) – first round bantamweight bout

Liz Carmouche (126.0) vs. Ilara Joanne (124.8) – first round flyweight bout

Francesco Nuzzi (135.4) vs. Mando Gutierrez (135.8) – alternate bantamweight bout

Kasum Kasumov (136.0) vs. Justin Wetzell (138.4)* – first round bantamweight bout

Juliana Velasquez (126.0) vs. Ekaterina Shakalova (125.8) – first round flyweight bout

Matheus Mattos (135.6) vs. Jake Hadley (135.8) – first round bantamweight bout

Kana Watanabe (125.2) vs. Jena Bishop (125.6) – first round flyweight bout

Elora Dana (124.6) vs. Diana Avsaragova (125.4) – first round flyweight bout

* Fighter missed weight