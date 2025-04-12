PFL 2025 ‘First Round 2 Results’: Alves Edges Higo; Hadley Lands Scottish Twister

On Friday, Apr. 11, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 2, live from Universal Studios Orlando in Orlando, Fla. The event features the first round of the men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight tournaments.

The main event was Leandro Higo vs. Marcirley Alves. This fight materialized on fight day due to Higo’s original opponent, Kyle Rettinghouse, not getting medically cleared to fight. Alves made Higo look his age by out striking him on the feet and stuffing Higo’s attempts to get the fight to the ground.

Alves will move on to face recently cut UFC fighter Jake Hadley. In his first round match Hadley dominated Matheus Mattos before snatching up the rare Scottish Twister (a move made famous by former PFL fighter Stevie Ray).

Also on the card Liz Carmouche got through her first round match-up, with Elora Dana, thanks to a live shot and ground and pound.

Alves over Higo wasn’t the only upset on the night. Mando Gutierrez beat Francisco Nuzzi and Ekaterina Shakalova beat former Bellator champ Juliana Velasquez, both by first round submission.

FULL RESULTS Marcirley Alves def. Leandro Higo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Liz Carmouche def. Ilara Joanne by TKO (liver punch and ground strikes). Round 1, 1:25

Mando Gutierrez def. Francesco Nuzzi by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:13

Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell def. Kasum Kasumov by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Ekaterina Shakalova def. Juliana Velasquez by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:05

Jake Hadley def. Matheus Mattos by submission (Scottish twister). Round 3, 2:16

Jena Bishop def. Kana Watanabe ny unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Elora Dana def. Diana Avsaragova by submission (neck crank). Round 1, 4:48

PFL 2025 First Roun 2 Video Highlights

