ONE Friday Fights 104 Results: Chartpayak Swarms Kompet in Round 2 for Knockout

On Friday, Apr. 11, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 104, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Chartpayak Saksatoon def. Kompet Fairtex by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:51

Muay Thai bout: Satangthong Chor Hapayak def. Sanpet Sor Salacheep by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Decho Por Borirak def. Isannuea Tor Tanjaroen by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Kritpet PK Saenchai def. Petlampun Muadablampang by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Pet Suanluangrodyok def. Khunsuk Mor Krungthepthonburi by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:24

Muay Thai bout: Petninmungkorn NamkangIceland def. Kochasit Tasaeyasat by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:34

Muay Thai bout: Khunponnoi Sor Sommai def. Sonrak Fairtex by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Stella Hemetsberger def. Vanessa Romanowski by KO (body kick). Round 1, 1:44

Muay Thai bout: Angel Bauza def. Zohir Remidi by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:42

Kickboxing bout: Hiroki Naruo def. Alber Da Silva by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 1:54

MMA bout: Ramazan Suleymanov def. Konstantin Marareskul by split decision

MMA bout: Tsukasa Mizoguchi def. Ezekiel Isidro by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:59