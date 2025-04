ONE Friday Fights 103 Results: Kulabdam Sleeps Cicek in Round 1

On Friday, Apr. 4, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 103, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai def. Ferzan Cicek by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:11

Muay Thai bout: Watcharaphon PK Saenchai def. Mungkorn Boomdeksean by KO (body punch). Round 2, 1:52

Muay Thai bout: Pansak Wor Wantawee def. Palangboon Wor Santai by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Walter Goncalves def. Xavier Gonzalez by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Hern NF Looksuan def. Fahjarat Sor Dechapan by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Suajan Sor Isarachot def. Pettasuea Seeopal by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Avatar PK Saenchai def. Kendu Irving by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Hakim Bah def. Boonlert Sor Boonmeerit by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:45

Muay Thai bout: Face Erawan def. Yangdam Jitmuangnon by KO (body punch). Round 1, 1:18

Kickboxing bout: Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo def. Fuyuka by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Lucas Ganin def. Harlysson Nunes by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:30

MMA bout: Edson Machavane def. Fritz Biagtan by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 0:35