ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Apr. 4, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles Results, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features title fights in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 3. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Kickboxing bout: Regian Eersel (170.5)*** vs. Alexis Nicolas (168.75) – for the lightweight title (Eersel ineligible)

Muay Thai bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (154.25) vs. Nico Carrillo (153.75)

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang (141) vs. Asa Ten Pow (142)

MMA bout: Sanzhar Zakirov (134.75) vs. Bokang Masunyane (133)

Muay Thai bout: George Jarvis (169) vs. Mouhcine Chafi (171.5)***

MMA bout: Paul Elliott (235.5) vs. Ryugo Takeuchi (228.5)

Grappling bout: Fabricio Andrey (153) vs. Ashley Williams (151.5)

Muay Thai bout: Thongpoon PK Saenchai (123.75) vs. Elmehdi El Jamari (124.5)

MMA bout: Jihin Radzuan (115) vs. Macarena Aragon (116)*

MMA bout: Carlo Bumina-ang (144.5) vs. Mauro Mastromarini (143.25)

** – Fighter missed weight and hydration

*** – Fighter missed weight and hydration, stripped of title