OKTAGON 70 Results: Humburger KOs Kristofic

On Saturday, April 26, OKTAGON will host OKTAGON 70: Kristofic vs. Humburger live from KV Arena in Karlovy Vary, Czechia. The event features Slovakia’s Samuel Kristofic vs. Czechia’s Dominik Humburger in the main event. There was also an OKMMA strawweight title fight between champion Mallory Martin and challenger Eva Dourthe.

The event aired live on OKTAGON.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dominik Humburger def. Samuel Kristofic by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:58 – middleweight tournament round of 16

Vlasto Cepo def. Erhan Kartal by KO (right hook). Round 1, 4:01 – middleweight tournament round of 16

Krzysztof Jotko def. Ion Surdu by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – middleweight tournament round of 16

Piotr Wawrzyniak def. Marek Mazuch by KO (left hook). Round 1, 4:36 – middleweight tournament round of 16

Andrej Kalasnik def. Mate Kertesz by KO (straight right). Round 1, 1:35

Daniel Skvor def. Marc Doussis by KO (left hook). Round 1, 1:51

Mallory Martin def. Eva Dourthe by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) – for strawweight championship

Radek Rousal def. Karol Kutyla by TKO (knees and punches). Round 2, 3:36

Hojat Khajevand def. Lukasz Siwiec by TKO (uppercuts and ground strikes). Round 1, 3:25

Mateusz Strzelczyk def. Mateusz Duczmal by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 1:31



OKTAGON 70 Video Highlights

🤯🤯🤯 The most INSANE night!



Dominik Humburger 🇨🇿 finishes ‘Pirát’ Krištofič in round two after a crazy back and forth contest!



He advances to the Tipsport Gamechanger quarterfinals! #OKTAGON70



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/NCQyDRWWER — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) April 26, 2025

