Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed featherweight Gjoni Palokaj, who takes on Marco Novak at OKTAGON 69, live from the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Palokaj talked about his 3-0 start in OKTAGON MMA, the key to staying active, his championship aspirations, and more.

