OKTAGON 69 Results and Highlights: Holzer Dominates Illbay, Causes Post-Fight Brawl

On Saturday, Apr. 5, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 69: Holzer vs. Illbay, live from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. The event, which followed OKTAGON 68, featured an All-German main event with the undefeated Max Holzer taking on Deniz Ilbay in the featherweight division. The co-main event featured popular German influencers ‘Flying Uwe’ Schuder and Ediz Tasci squaring off.

The card also featured four-fight UFC fighter Khalid Taha vs. former Combate title challenger David Martinez. Lucie Pudilova, an eleven fight UFC veteran, was on the card, too. She took on former Invicta and LFA fighter Brittney Cloudy.

In the main event Max Holzer improved his perfect record to 11-0 with a dominant win over Deniz Ilbay, finishing the fight by fourth-round submission. However, what the 22 year-old did next will overshadow his impressive performance. After tapping out Ilbay, Holzer kissed and humped him, thrusting his pelvis into Ilbay’s rear end. This, as you’d expect, enraged Ilbay, who chased Holzer down and threw punches at him. The pair then fell out of the open cage door and into the front row. Security swarmed and separated the two before things could escalate beyond that.

In the co-main event Ediz Tasci made quick work of fellow influencer and hobby fighter Uwe Schuder, taking him out in under three minutes.

The event aired live on Oktagon.TV starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Max Holzer def. Deniz Ilbay by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 4, 4:14

Ediz Tasci def. Uwe Schuder by TKO (knees and punches). Round 1, 2:51

Khalid Taha def. Jose Zarauz by TKO (punches and elbows). Round 2, 4:04

Predrag Bogdanovic def. Fedor Duric by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gjoni Palokaj def. Marco Novak by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Frederic Vosgrone def. Jorick Montagnac by technical submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 3:33

Mohamed Grabinski def. Karol Skrzypek by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Lucie Pudilova def. Brittney Cloudy by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Karol Rysavy def. Eugen Black-Dell by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 4:52

Mohammed Walid def. Aaron Aby by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

David Hosek def. Aleksander Stefanovic by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:28

