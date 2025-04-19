LFA 207 Results: Miranda Stops Lewis in Final Round, Captures Title

On Friday, April 18, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 207: Lewis vs. Miranda live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET

In the main event Richie Miranda defeated Richie Lewis to win the LFA lightweight title in a fantastic fight.

The former U23 freestyle wrestling world champion Harris was dominating with his wrestling until mid way through the second round when Miranda started catching him on the feet and almost finished him. In the third Lewis took Miranda down, but then ate elbows from the bottom for most of the round. In the fourth Lewis seemed to get the fight back under control, but was hurt late in that round, too, and was again almost finished. Lewis was foggy (and bloody) when he came out for the final round. He tried to get takedowns, but Miranda was able to sprawl and punish him with ground and pound to earn the TKO.

In the co-main event Mitchell McKee used his high level wrestling to over power Greg Fischer and take a unanimous decision (despite getting a little tired at the end of the third). McKee moves to 9-0 and seems primed for a possible Contender Series appearance this year.

Before that Landry Ward knocked out hometown fighter Bryce Logan. Ward put Logan down with a counter shot, just as Logan was throwing a kick. Logan tried to get up, but was then folded with an uppercut.

Nikita Kulshin is another fighter who looked UFC ready this night. He dominated Rudson Caliocane for a unanimous decision and moved to 7-0.

There were lots of submissions at LFA 207. Cheyanne Bowers dominated Elizabeth Rodriguez on the ground before snatching up her arm. Dzhamal Mavliudov survived being out-wrestled by Jordon Tague in the first round. Then, in the second, he caught a shooting Tague in a tight guillotine. Kill Cliff’s 19 year-old Chechen Ansar Khamseav moved to 3-0 with a brutal RNC against Abbas Abasov. The teenager climbed the back of Abasov and wrenched him backwards onto the mat before choking him out cold. Cara Greenwell also got a submission. She was a big underdog against Leslie Hernandez. Hernandez took her apart on the feet, opening up a big cut, but didn’t have any answers after she was taken down and Greenwell got her back.

Previously, at LFA 206, Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani thrilled with a win over Kegan Gennrich.

FULL RESULTS Richie Miranda def. Richie Harris by TKO (punches). Round 5, 2:04 – for the lightweight championship

Mitchell McKee def. Greg Fischer by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Landry Ward def. Bryce Logan by KO (counter right). Round 1, 0:59

Nikita Kulshin def. Rudson Caliocane by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Cheyanne Bowers def. Elizabeth Rodriguez by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:41

Dzhamal Mavliudov def. Jordon Tague by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 1:07

Ansar Khamzaev def. Abbas Abasov by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:17

Cara Greenwell def. Leslie Hernandez by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:40

Jordan Oliver def. Calob Ramirez by unanimous decision (30-27. 30-27, 30-27)

Gift Harding vs. Juan Velasquez Jr. ends in a no contest (unintentional groin strike). Round 1, 1:01

